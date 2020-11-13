Broadband needs persist for area school district remote learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the era of COVID-19, internet access has become a lifeline to virtual learning.

In 2019 the state ranked 36th nationally for access to adequate broadband in rural areas according to a recent Forward Analytics report.

The demand for students to have reliable broadband connections at home is only growing.

“Within Eau Claire you wouldn’t think that if you drive a couple miles outside of our city and you might not have access to the internet, I think a lot of us take it for granted,” says ECASD director of technology, James Martin.

Martin says even where coverage might reach in the city, it’s not always the high quality access needed for digital learning.

“We’re looking at and researching antennae systems and or boosters that might help too, but all of it takes some real effort by both the district and that family to be patient to try and figure out what we can do,” Martin says.

Sarah Radcliffe, director of educational technology for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, says they are advocating for broadband expansion in the community.

“In the meantime, because that’s a huge undertaking we have provided hot spots for families and through some trial and error we have found that almost all of our families can access hotspots,” Radcliffe says.

While Chippewa Falls students learn remotely this November, Radcliffe says students are averaging 91-93% attendance.

Almost identical with their average in-person attendance, for face-to-face learning.

In Eau Claire Martin says they have been able to provide 400-500 requests from district families for hotspot connections this fall.

“Students and teachers can recognize that there are some limitations, so they might not have video with that particular student that might end up being an audio conference that might be one of the compromises we need to accept at the time,” Martin says.

The two districts encourage local leaders to bring more sufficient high-speed internet in the Chippewa Valley.

“Even though there is a coverage through a large sloth of the Eau Claire school district, we don’t have it everywhere, so there is still a very real need for the powers of the government, the internet providers to partner and try and figure out ways to continue to try and get that last mile coverage if you will,” Martin says.

Technology, Radcliffe says is the other difficult side of remote learning for their district.

“Technology is extremely hard to come by right now for instance, we ordered 275 replacement chrome books in May and we are hoping to get them in December, so there are 7 or 8 month lee times which means you have to plan at least a year and a half in advance right now to get a large shipment of devices,” says Radcliffe.

