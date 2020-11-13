Advertisement

Buffalo County, Trempealeau County no longer able to contact trace COVID-19, reaches tracing capacity

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Buffalo County announced Friday that they would no longer be able to contact trace COVID-19 as they have reached their contact tracing capacity.

The county says they are now asking new COVID-19 positive cases to inform their own close contacts.

The county saw 115 new positive cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

For more information on Buffalo County, click here.

Trempealeau County also announced they have exceeded the health department contact tracing capacity. The department added that this means they are unable to call cases within 24 hours of receiving their positive test result.

For more information on Trempealeau County, click here.

