Chippewa Valley Museum now open by appointment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum is now open by appointment.

Guidelines for these appointments include less than 10 visitors in a group, face coverings will be required for guests and staff, one-way traffic though exhibits and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the buildings.

The museum will also offer disposable masks at the front desk.

Guests are also asked to reserve a time at least 24 hours before they plan to arrive.

"Working through an appointment based model,' says Director Carrie Ronnander, “gives us the flexibility to keep exhibits open to view and provide research assistance, while also allowing us to put into practice what we’ve developed with the health department to keep visitors safe.”

