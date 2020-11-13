Advertisement

Chippewa Valley YMCA hosts 13th Annual Care Package Drive

(WTOK)
By Mitchell Krisnik
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local business, school and organization are teaming up to collect items for care packages to send to the troops.

There is still time to donate items or money to provide a care package to a service member this holiday season. The 13th annual Troop Care Package Drive is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and McDonell Central Catholic High School.

Donated items can be dropped off at all three participating locations in Chippewa Falls.

For more information on which items the organizers are requesting, visit https://www.ymca-cv.org/troops.

