Dogtopia of Eau Claire

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Dogtopia of Eau Claire
Dogtopia of Eau Claire

Dogtopia of Eau Claire

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701

Phone: 715-861-6303

Website: https://www.dogtopia.com/eau-claire/

About Us:

As pet parents, we would love to spend all day with our furry family members but unfortunately, that’s not always possible. Consider Dogtopia your pup’s home away from home! Owners Annette and Eric Caporusso are happy to welcome you to the premier destination for dog daycare, boarding and spa services in Wisconsin. We are dedicated to ensuring your dog has a fun, safe time in our state-of-the-art, spacious facility.

We are conveniently located in Eau Claire right off interstate 94, near the corner of Golf Road and Highway 93. We’re on the corner of London Road and Golf Road, next to the Great Harvest Bread Company. You can find us near Fairfax Pool and the Metropolis Hotel and Water Park. You can drop your pup off with us and we’ll spoil them while you shop at Farm and Fleet, Oakwood Hills Mall, Target, Walmart or Festival Foods. We’re close to the Menards, Pet Smart and Pet Co.

We are also near Eau Claire’s premier health systems such as Oakleaf Surgical Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, Mayo Heath System and Marshfield Clinic. Avoid stress and guilt by letting us care for your dog while you’re caring for others.

LOCATION HOURS

Mon 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Tues 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Wed 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Thurs 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Fri 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sat 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sun 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

