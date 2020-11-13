Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has released community and individual expectations for county residents as COVID-19 cases rise to an all time high.

Individual expectations include staying at home as much as possible, wearing a face mask, maintain six feet distance from others, avoid gatherings of those who are not in your immediate family. stay home when sick, follow all public health orders and cooperate with any public health investigations.

Expectations for indoor and outdoor public spaces and buildings includes implements measures to assure six feet distance can be maintained, limiting the number of people both indoors and outdoors, reduce overall occupancy by 50%, implement procedures to assure the use of face coverings, establish policies to prohibit prolonged close contact, increase standards of cleaning, adopt policies to not allow entrance if someone has COVID-19 symptoms, screen those who enter the premises, support employees who are required to isolate or quarantine, use technology to avoid meeting in person and adhere to safe business practices.

These guidelines come after 5,475 people have tested positive in Eau Claire County as of Nov. 12. The county has also seen 34 residents die due to COVID-19.

The health department also says if you have documentable community concern to contact the COVID hotline at 715-831-7425.

To read more about the expectations, click here.

