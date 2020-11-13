Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has identified and released the name of the victim that died in a crash along US Highway 12 on Thursday.

Officials say the victim has been identified as Jill Sabin, 60 of Fairchild.

The department says Sabin was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle when she hit a horse in the 2100 block of US Highway 12 around 5a.m. Life saving measures were attempted but were not successfull.

