Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has identified and released the name of the victim that died in a crash along US Highway 12 on Thursday.

Officials say the victim has been identified as Jill Sabin, 60 of Fairchild.

The department says Sabin was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle when she hit a horse in the 2100 block of US Highway 12 around 5a.m. Life saving measures were attempted but were not successfull.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA
Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.
Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Latest News

Youth sue JUUL alleging false marketing on social media
Vernon County Crash
All okay after Friday afternoon car accident in Vernon Co.
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Rice Lake football
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 13th (part two)