Free Thanksgiving meals will be served this year using delivery or drive-thru methods

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Churches and nonprofits in the area are preparing to serve free Thanksgiving meals a little differently this year.

For Hope Gospel Mission, serving holiday meals is a tradition.

HGM community relations director Brett Geboy says the organization knows how tough this year is, which is why it’s working extra hard to continue the kind gesture of a free, community Thanksgiving meal, safely.

“This year had been tough with employment and working from home and COVID, we still wanted to offer this meal to the community for those who are in need.”

Hope Gospel Mission will be handing out traditional Thanksgiving meals, drive-thru style.

It’s a change from previous years, however, the organization did a similar service for Easter, and already plans to do the same for Christmas.

“We have people getting meals and bringing them to their families especially with COVID people are isolated so it is an opportunity to bless someone who can’t get out or cannot make a full thanksgiving meal on their own,” said Geboy.

HGM expects to serve about 500 people on Thanksgiving day.

“It is open to anyone who wants or needs a Thanksgiving meal.”

In Menomonie, Love Church and Menomonie Alliance Church are also planning to serve hundreds, using a slightly different method.

“We can just knock on their door, step back six to twelve feet, give them a wave and wish them a happy Thanksgiving,” said Rebecca Olson, Love Church Care Director.

She says last year was the church’s first year serving Thanksgiving meals.

With this year’s no contact delivery, they want to ensure every person in need can receive a free meal.

“Everybody will get their food fresh, hot and it’s 100% home cooked.”

Serving around the circumstances of 2020 wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and donations.

To register for a delivered meal by Love Church head to their website.

In Eau Claire, HGM will be serving take-out meals on November 26 from 11:30am until 1:30pm.

