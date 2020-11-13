Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces “Hope” theme for 2020 student crafted holiday ornaments

(WMTV)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Gov. Tony Evers, in a letter to educators and students, announced “Hope” as the theme for the 2020 holiday ornaments handmade by students this holiday season and distributed across Wisconsin.

The governor’s letter to Wisconsin educators with additional information and instructions regarding the 2020 holiday decorations can be found here.

“Now more than ever, we all need hope. That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state,” said Gov. Evers.

“I know that if we stay hopeful, celebrate Wisconsinites' resilience, and continue to practice empathy and compassion, we are going to get through this together.”

Each year, Wisconsin students are invited to create ornaments used to decorate a tree in the State Capitol Rotunda.

This year, as Wisconsinites continue to navigate difficult times and the State Capitol remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic and efforts to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe, the ornaments will be shared with veteran’s homes, hospitals, and nursing homes to celebrate hope and the holiday season across the state.

“Hope” themed ornaments should be sent by Fri., Dec. 4, 2020, to: Claire Franz Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Facilities Development & Management 17 West Main Street, Suite 119 Madison, WI 53703

