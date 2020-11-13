Advertisement

Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMOND, Iowa (KCCI) - Devastation and sadness are sweeping through the Belmond-Klemme Community School District after the death of beloved teacher Jason Englert.

Englert’s family says he tested positive for coronavirus just three days before he died.

“Jason was always such a pleasure to have because he had such a positive attitude, a lot of energy, and the rapport he had with students was remarkable.” Superintendent Dan Frazier said.

The 38-year-old was found dead inside his home on Sunday.

“For the students, of course, it was such a shock at first. Many of our students had trouble knowing how to register this,” Frazier said.

Wright County has been hit hard with the virus. That’s why the Belmond-Klemme School District did a mass testing last week.

Englert’s family says that’s how he learned he was positive. He eventually started to develop a slight headache.

“This has affected me significantly,” said Frazier, who coached volleyball alongside Englert. He said not only was he an exceptional coach but also a brilliant teacher who taught students in the gifted program.

“He was just a very energetic guy, and he always had a cheerful way of looking at things. It wasn’t unusual for me to ask him how it was going, and he would say things like, ‘Living the dream,’” Frazier said.

That dream of teaching led Englert to a few school districts over his career.

Family and colleagues say his impact on students will be his lasting legacy. “We continue to mourn for our loss, and we pray for Jason’s family,” Frazier said.

Englert’s family said they don’t have an official cause of death yet, but they wonder if the virus spurred a heart attack or stroke.

Copyright 2020 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk