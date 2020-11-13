Royal Credit Union’s “Giving Never Melts Away” annual toy drive now online

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Royal Credit Union (Royal) and The Salvation Army have partnered again to present Giving Never Melts Away, Royal’s annual toy drive. Giving Never Melts Away was created to assist families in need and bring smiles to children’s faces during the holidays. To ensure that families in need do not go without this holiday season the toy drive will switch to an online donation format. Donations for Giving Never Melts Away will be collected on www.rcu.org/giving up until November 30, 2020.

“We are very thankful because this funding is so important to our families.” said Duana Bremer, Social Service Director at the Salvation Army, in New Richmond. “The additional funds will be an extra blessing to our teens, who in normal years, are not able to be included in our Christmas program. Homeless families at our shelter are already in a tough situation and providing gifts for their children will ease their burden. I am looking forward to seeing many smiling faces on Christmas Day.”

As an extra incentive to donate, Royal is committing to match the funds raised up to $10,000. Once the funds are received they will be donated to the Salvation Army to purchase gifts for children of all ages in the communities that Royal serves throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“We are beyond excited to have this opportunity to give back to the community once again this year”, said Jennifer McHugh, Vice President of Community Engagement. “Last year we reached a record high in community participation and it is a great feeling to know that we can still help many families in need with this new online donation process.”

Royal values making a difference in the communities it serves and knows its Members appreciate the opportunity to help their neighbors. Last year alone, over 700 toys were collected and donated to The Salvation Army and given to those in need. This tradition is one that makes Royal and its Members proud and one that will continue for years to come.

