Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released into Chippewa County and he has no residence to live in so he will be considered homeless.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says Garrett German, 30, will be released on Nov. 17 and will be living in Chippewa County.

Kowalczyk adds that upon his release, he does not have a residence and will be considered homeless.

German was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography. He will be under supervision until Nov. 24, 2024. He is not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims and not to consume any drugs. He will also be restricted from being on any school, park or daycare property.

