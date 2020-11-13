Steel Edged 5-3 by Brown Bears

(Chippewa Falls, WI-STEEL NEWS RELEASE)- Thursday night the Chippewa Steel began a three-game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Chippewa put on a lot of pressure early in the first period taking advantage of Kenai River’s slow start. They earned themselves a couple of great scoring chances, coming close when they hit two pipes. The Steel controlled the pace in the first period and dominated in shots 16-4.

In the second period Kenai River outshot the Steel 13-5 and scored three goals to give them a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

The Steel would surge in the third period scoring 3 goals, but it would not be enough. Ryan Waltman scored the first goal of the season for Chippewa at 1:56 of the third, assists would go to Heidepriem and Lindstrom. Following his goal Grisha Gotovets would light the lamp, his goal assisted by Bacallo and Oyler. Kenai River scored soon after to bring their lead back to two. Taking advantage of a powerplay Spencer Oyler brought the Steel within one late in the third. Lindstrom would be credited with the assist. The Steel could not complete the comeback as Kenai River would score an empty net goal with less than a minute left in the game sending both teams to their respective locker rooms.

The Steel continue their series against the Kenai River Brown Bears tomorrow. Limited tickets are available at chippewasteelhockey.com.

