UW-La Crosse gives update on COVID-19 testing sites available to all in community

By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It’s no secret Wisconsin has been hit hard by the effects of Coronavirus.

“Based on the size and population, Wisconsin is the third-highest in the country,” said Rear Admiral Dr. Nancy Knight, director of the Division of Global Health Protection at U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Thursday afternoon, UW system interim president Tommy Thompson and Knight toured the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s COVID testing sites--available on campus to students, in addition to all members of the community.

“We are the first one in the country--and if we are able to be successful in flattening out the spike, [the CDC wants] to turn out this expansive testing program for the rest of the country,” said Thompson. “Our positivity rate on all of our campuses throughout the state is at three percent.”

After cases spiked in September, UWL has worked hard to get numbers under control.

“We’re doing a good job here on campus with masking and distancing, washing our hands, not getting together in groups--and now getting even more testing [for students in residence halls], and then the new surge testing is up on the third floor," said UWL Chancellor Joe Gow. ″It is really quite simple and quick, and so I would encourage everybody to do that, all of us on a regular basis.”

Overall, with numbers of COVID cases in Wisconsin at their highest numbers to date, one key point speakers looked to address was the importance of being tested.

“Testing does work--we’re able to break that spread," Thompson said.

“The testing is free, all you need to do is get online,” Dr. Knight added. “Whether you have symptoms or not, the testing is available to you. Knowing your status is an important part of knowing what to do next, to then be able to control it within your community.”

To make an appointment and get tested, click here.

