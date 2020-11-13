Wisconsin hits 300,000 COVID-19 cases as infection rates continue soaring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 18 days. That’s all it took for Wisconsin to rack up 100,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Dept. of Health Services reported Wisconsin has recorded more than 300,000 total cases since early February, when a Dane Co. resident became the first person in the state to contract the virus.

While it took 220 days before the state reported its 100,000th positive test in mid-September and a little more than month to record its 200,000th case on October 26th, DHS' daily tracker shows Wisconsin hit this latest threshold in less than three weeks.

The latest report shows all-time high of 7,777 new cases over the past day. That’s the third time since Monday that Wisconsin set a new highwater mark. It also sent the seven-day rolling-average to 6,442 cases per day. Prior to a week ago, no single day had exceeded 6,200 cases.

DHS numbers indicated those new cases were the result of only 18,510 total tests, which sends the percentage of Friday’s reported tests that were positive to over 42 percent.

In all, DHS reports 301,165 people in Wisconsin have contracted the virus at some point. That means more than one in 20 people in the state have tested positive.

Of those confirmed cases, nearly a quarter of them (69,060) remain active.

Even with hospitals already near their capacity limits, another 274 infected people were admitted into them in the past day, DHS reports. Those latest admittances push the total number of people admitted into the hospital past 14,000.

Fifty-eight more people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, DHS numbers show.

It’s the fourth straight day more than fifty deaths were recorded across the state. However, because this Friday’s total was down four from this time last week, the seven-day rolling average ticked down one to 45 deaths per day.

Since Saturday, state health officials have reported 317 total deaths. In all, 2,573 people in Wisconsin have died because of the virus.

