Advertisement

All okay after Friday afternoon car accident in Vernon Co.

Vernon County Crash
Vernon County Crash(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two drivers and one passenger are okay after a Friday afternoon accident.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. on State Highway 27 and CTH X near the Town of Christiana.

Police said Bettyana Reinhardt allegedly ran into the rear of the vehicle Jill Davidson was driving.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and the airbags of each vehicle deployed.

All injuries related to the crash were non-life threatening.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA
Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.
Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Latest News

Youth sue JUUL alleging false marketing on social media
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Rice Lake football
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 13th (part two)