All okay after Friday afternoon car accident in Vernon Co.

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two drivers and one passenger are okay after a Friday afternoon accident.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. on State Highway 27 and CTH X near the Town of Christiana.

Police said Bettyana Reinhardt allegedly ran into the rear of the vehicle Jill Davidson was driving.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and the airbags of each vehicle deployed.

All injuries related to the crash were non-life threatening.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

