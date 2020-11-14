Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It will be a quiet Friday night at the Chances R Bar in Downtown La Crosse.

“Just seeing the numbers go up and how many deaths there are, it’s sad and it’s scary," said owner Karla Snyder.

Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere throughout the pandemic--but now, she has decided to close the bar for the next two weeks.

“We’ve been keeping steady,” Snyder said. “People come here because they said they feel safe because everyone here has a mask on, and when people leave we sanitize the area.”

Snyder says the decision to close through November 27 was tough, but maintains it is the right decision.

“I talked to my bartenders and they were all OK with closing again," added Snyder. "We just wanted to keep everyone safe, and hopefully get other people to do a little bit more so we can get through this.”

Megan Meller, infection preventionist with Gundersen Health System, says now is the time to take the staying home seriously, as hospital capacities continue to rise across Western Wisconsin.

“We went from seeing on average five patients hospitalized at any one time, to now we’re sitting in the low 40s and that’s only expected to increase," said Meller. “If our community keeps getting sick at the rate it’s going, if the deaths keep increasing like they are right now, it’s going to impact our economy far more than a business perhaps shutting its doors for a few days.”

Snyder hopes the move she’s taking with Chances R can reinforce the need for other businesses to take the right steps in keeping people safe.

“If they can close for a couple weeks to do so," said Snyder. "I know that’s hard for a lot of places, they can’t close--if they require a mask, if they do more cleaning, if they take the steps necessarily to keep people safe to stop the spread, a little bit goes a long way.”

“The time now is to realize that our duty to our community is to keep everyone happy and healthy," Meller added.

