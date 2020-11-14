Advertisement

Chippewa Falls residents to decide garbage collection future

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls will hold a non-binding resolution during the April 2021 election to determine whether to pursue a contract with one garbage hauler.

Currently, residents make their own trash collection arrangements. If the city goes with one collector, Alderman Chuck Hull said it would likely save most residents between $5 and $9 monthly.

Regardless of how residents vote, Hull and his fellow Chippewa Falls City Council members would have to agree to a contract with a single hauler.

Hull said council members feel a referendum is the only way to get sufficient public input during the coronavirus pandemic as few residents were able to attend Tuesday’s public comment session on the issue.

“We only had maybe a dozen people that could get in because we can’t meet in person. Hence, that’s our thought of even this sounds good to everyone, we’d like to get the public input. I just didn’t think there was enough public input for us to really make that decision right now," he said.

Hull said he supports going to one city-wide garbage hauler because it will likely save most residents money.

