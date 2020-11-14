COVID-19 surge continues in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 cases continue to increase exponentially in Wisconsin as hospitals become overwhelmed and people reel from the effects of the virus.

Katie Bauchle and her family began feeling effects of the pandemic back in March when her husband, Alex, lost his small hospitality business.

Now the Eau Claire based family of five is quarantined after Alex and his sister tested positive for COVID-19.

“They both got all of the symptoms. I mean all of them,” Bauchle says.

A few days after testing positive, Bauchle had to take her husband to the emergency room after he started having trouble breathing.

Back home now, she and her children are isolating, hoping they do not get sick themselves.

In recent weeks, the virus has surged in Wisconsin and deaths have more than tripled.

In Eau Claire County, 22 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in just a week.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin are at capacity. Marshfield Clinic along with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospital are filling up quickly.

In Rice Lake, Mandy Richter and her husband are still recovering three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It hit harder and worse than I expected,” Richter says. “At first it was a headache, coughing, fever, I have a lot of congestion.”

Richter works at a nursing home and believes she caught the virus there, as many residents are also sick.

“I knew when I started my job there was a chance we could get COVID and it just kind of hit so it scared us,” she says.

Bauchle and Richter are encouraging people to take the virus seriously, especially as the holidays approach.

“Do your part, wear a mask, social distance, do what you can because there are people who won’t recover from this,” Bauchle says. “We have to get this under control because we have to get our economy back. We have to get back to normal and get rid of this for once and for all.”

