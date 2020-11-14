ECASD to move to 100 percent virtual learning starting Nov. 30

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District will move all students to fully virtual learning for a temporary period, starting on Nov. 30.

The move was announced through a press release from the ECASD sent late Friday.

It says that district officials expect this model to remain in place through Dec. 8. ECASD leaders and public health experts, however, will re-evaluate the situation and decide by Dec. 1 on continuing the virtual model or return to their hybrid model.

Friday’s release said the district made this decision due to a current shortage of available teachers and staff, as viral cases and quarantines are significantly affecting teacher and staff absences.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff and students for their safety efforts and their ability to maintain the consistency of our instructional model to this point,” ECASD superintendent Michael Johnson said in the statement. “Although disease transmission has not occurred in our schools, the community surge of the virus and the increasing number of positive and quarantined staff require us to transition to our 100% virtual instructional model until we can safely staff our schools.”

The statement goes on to say principals will follow up with families soon to provide more detail about virtual learning, as well as information on meal services.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.