New fundraiser aims to supply kids in the Chippewa Valley with warm winter clothing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fundraiser has been introduced into the Chippewa Valley that aims to ensure that every child in the area has warm winter clothing.

The Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity already supply warm coats to those in need through ‘Operation Warm’. Now, Espy Specs is teaming up with their charity with a goal to raise money for boots, snow pants, hats and gloves. The Chippewa Valley Snow Angels is currently being promoted at the Northern Tap House in Eau Claire. Monday through Thursday 5% of sales will be donated to the charity.

Renee O’Donnell, clinic manager for Espy Specs came up with the idea and told WEAU,

“The first snow we had I actually saw a couple little kids walking to school with no snow pants, no boots or anything and when i started calling around everybody was saying they were going to be doing anything because of covid this year. I was put in contact with Dave Pekol with the Eau Claire firefighters and he and I discussed some things and decided to start the Chippewa Valley Snow Angels.”

O’Donnell also said they can’t accept used items due to the pandemic and safety. Therefore, money donations will be used to buy new items for those in need.

“You know it’s easy to hand out the coats and do this kind of thing but it’s really the community that’s getting behind it spreading the word and raising the funds,” said Dave Pekol, president of the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity.

By making any direct donation to the charity at Northern Tap House you will receive free chips and salsa.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.