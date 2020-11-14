Sen. Baldwin shares thoughts on incoming Biden administration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is excited to work with the incoming Biden administration.

Baldwin, a Democrat, said regardless of which party controls the U.S. Senate, there will be plenty on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

She said Biden can do many things through executive action but hopes lawmakers in both parties can come together and face the country’s problems.

“I also hope that we can get to a point where there’s mutual recognition of the big challenges facing this country and Wisconsin specifically and work in a bipartisan way to address those specific challenge,” Baldwin said.

Though Democrats will control the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives after Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, the Senate majority is still up for grabs. There will be two run-off elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021. If Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could break a 50-50 tie in the Senate, giving Democrats the majority.

Baldwin also said her Republican colleagues need to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

“Anytime they assist Donald Trump in stirring up discord and division and distrust in our democracy that that is of serious harm to the nation,” she said.

She is also calling on Trump administration officials to start working with Biden’s team on a smooth transition of power.

