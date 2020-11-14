Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin shares thoughts on incoming Biden administration

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is excited to work with the incoming Biden administration.

Baldwin, a Democrat, said regardless of which party controls the U.S. Senate, there will be plenty on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

She said Biden can do many things through executive action but hopes lawmakers in both parties can come together and face the country’s problems.

“I also hope that we can get to a point where there’s mutual recognition of the big challenges facing this country and Wisconsin specifically and work in a bipartisan way to address those specific challenge,” Baldwin said.

Though Democrats will control the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives after Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, the Senate majority is still up for grabs. There will be two run-off elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021. If Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could break a 50-50 tie in the Senate, giving Democrats the majority.

Baldwin also said her Republican colleagues need to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

“Anytime they assist Donald Trump in stirring up discord and division and distrust in our democracy that that is of serious harm to the nation,” she said.

She is also calling on Trump administration officials to start working with Biden’s team on a smooth transition of power.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA
Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.
Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Latest News

Youth sue JUUL alleging false marketing on social media
Vernon County Crash
All okay after Friday afternoon car accident in Vernon Co.
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Rice Lake football
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 13th (part two)