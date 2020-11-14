Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, November 13th (part two)

By Jessica Mendoza and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Siren

16

McDonell Area Catholic Schools

64

Final

Webster

12

Boyceville

14

Final

Cochrane Fountain City

8

Blair-Taylor

37

Final

Independence-Gilmanton

0

Loyal

20

Final

St. Croix Falls

28

Bloomer

26

Final-OT

Spooner

14

Elk Mound

20

Final-OT

Spencer/Columbus

8

Cumberland

42

Final

Neill./Granton

0

Stratford

38

Final

Altoona

6

Baldwin-Woodville

50

Final

Northwestern

14

St. Croix Central

0

Final

Unity

8

Spring Valley

47

Final

Durand

30

Grantsburg

38

Final

Melrose - Mindoro

13

Lancaster

42

Final

Mondovi

34

Luther

0

Final

Rice Lake

20

Medford

14

Final

