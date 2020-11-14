181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 5,146 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state’s total to 306,311.

An additional 181 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 14,226.

52 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,625.

77% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 13,808 tests came back negative.

Chippewa County has 80 new cases. Their total is now at 3,438 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County stands at 1,879 confirmed COVID cases.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 84 cases with a new total of 5,626 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 42 with a new total of 6,226 confirmed COVID cases.

