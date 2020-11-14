YMCA’s Support our Troops Care Package Campaign wraps up after this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 13th year troops will be receiving care packages from right here in the Chippewa Valley.

The YMCA’s annual Support our Troops Care Package Campaign invites people to donate items that will be sent to active duty personnel around the holidays. Items such as food, personal hygiene materials, and toys or games can be dropped off at the YMCA in person, or money can be donated on the YMCA website.

Those organizing the campaign say they have seen less community involvement this year because of the pandemic. However, for that same reason, contributions are needed even more.

Jim Ignarski, YMCA director of development and community relations told WEAU,

“Our active duty men and women are still serving around the world, and COVID is affecting them as well. Most of our active men and women cannot leave their bases they cannot get some of the items that they are accustomed to because of the restrictions and because they are serving our country.”

You can also fill out a form so that a service man or woman that you know will receive a package as well. The deadline to donate or request is this Monday.

