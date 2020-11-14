Advertisement

YMCA’s Support our Troops Care Package Campaign wraps up after this weekend

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 13th year troops will be receiving care packages from right here in the Chippewa Valley.

The YMCA’s annual Support our Troops Care Package Campaign invites people to donate items that will be sent to active duty personnel around the holidays. Items such as food, personal hygiene materials, and toys or games can be dropped off at the YMCA in person, or money can be donated on the YMCA website.

Those organizing the campaign say they have seen less community involvement this year because of the pandemic. However, for that same reason, contributions are needed even more.

Jim Ignarski, YMCA director of development and community relations told WEAU,

“Our active duty men and women are still serving around the world, and COVID is affecting them as well. Most of our active men and women cannot leave their bases they cannot get some of the items that they are accustomed to because of the restrictions and because they are serving our country.”

You can also fill out a form so that a service man or woman that you know will receive a package as well. The deadline to donate or request is this Monday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
The search continues for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon who hasn't been seen since Oct. 3.
Search continues for missing Clark Co. woman
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

Latest News

Snow angels fundraiser
New fundraiser aims to supply kids in the Chippewa Valley with warm winter clothing
ECASD mission statement
ECASD to move to 100 percent virtual learning starting Nov. 30
Hope Gospel Mission
Free Thanksgiving meals will be served this year using delivery or drive-thru methods
Breaking News
Update: All lanes open after I-94 crash in Eau Claire County