Advertisement

Youth sue JUUL alleging false marketing on social media

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two parents and two young people from Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit alleging vaping company JUUL falsely marketed its products over social media, leaving them addicted to nicotine.

The plaintiffs include Michelle Bain of Kenosha, whose son Jaedon began vaping with Juul at age 16 and died by suicide a year later in 2019; Melinda Bowes and her daughter, who was 13 when she starting vaping; Malcolm Lewis, who started at 15; and Danielle Hagen, who started vaping at age 20.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports they filed their suit on Wednesday. They allege JUUL ads featured attractive young people promoting vaping as more popular and safer than smoking cigarettes when vaping JUUL cartridges is actually more dangerous.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA
Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.
Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless

Latest News

Vernon County Crash
All okay after Friday afternoon car accident in Vernon Co.
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Rice Lake football
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 13th (part two)