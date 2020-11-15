155 more Wisconsinites hospitalized with COVID-19 according to DHS Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 6,058 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 312,369.

An additional 155 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 14,381.

12 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,637.

77% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 11,919 tests came back negative.

Chippewa County has 73 new cases. Their total is now at 3,511 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County’s case count increased by 104 putting the total at 1,983 confirmed COVID cases.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 239 cases with a new total of 5,865 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 59 with a new total of 6,285 confirmed COVID cases.

