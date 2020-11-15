Advertisement

Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A familiar face will be sticking around with the Green Bay Packers for the next few years.

On Sunday, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari said he signed a contract extension at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bakhtiari noted the late night signing during a news conference following the Packers' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon.

ESPN reports the deal is a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million, including a $30 million signing bonus.

“I always wanted to say I was the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Today I get to say that,” said Bakhtiari during Sunday’s news conference.

Bakhtiari returned to the field Sunday after missing multiple weeks due to a chest injury, which he confirmed was broken ribs.

Bakhtiari was injured during the October 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Fire scene
Saturday night house fire still under investigation
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports