Girl Scouts hope to include more young girls with free enrollment to new members

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is offering families an experience they say could make a huge difference in young girl’s lives.

Girls Scouts claims to be ‘for every girl’. Now, more than ever they are trying to create opportunities for as many young girls as they can.

Karen Hauck, engagement manager told WEAU,

“One of the things that we are doing differently and were just starting is offering a free membership for new Girl Scouts. This is for families who have maybe never thought about being in Girl Scouts but this year they’re not able to be involved in their normal afterschool activities.”

She also says this campaign aims to break down barriers during a time that many kids are short on social interaction.

“It’s a great way for girls to connect with each other, see other girls and start developing friendships. Everybody is starved for that personal connection right now and children need that.”

Sandra Ringle has been a troop leader for three years, and says although this year has been quite different, she is still seeing the girls who are involved thrive.

"They all pop on the screen and “go it’s so and so!” ... and it’s so cute to see them see each other and even though it’s virtual they are excited to see each other," said Ringle.

Knowing the significance of these relationships, Ringle and other troop leaders have had to get creative and find new ways the groups can still interact.

“Last meeting we had they decided they wanted to do pen pals with one another,” Ringle said.

Leaders have transitioned into dropping off lessons or activities at each girl’s home, conducting virtual book clubs, and will sometimes meet in person to do socially distanced activities such as hiking.

“It’s been a difficult year, but it’s still been fun,” said Ringle.

More information on how to register for Girl Scouts is on their website.

