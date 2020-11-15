Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Library announces temporary closure

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire announced Sunday it is closing to the public until at least Nov. 30.

The library said in a statement that the decision comes from concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County as well as a recent COVID exposure within the library.

They will be suspending all in-person library appointments, all pickups (park and pick up, self-service and in-building pickup) and their Curb Hunger grocery pickup.

Customers are asked to keep all previously checked out materials at home. These due dates will be extended indefinitely.

For more details, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Fire scene
Saturday night house fire still under investigation
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

Latest News

Youth Church Members Build "Little Free Pantry" (11/15/20)
Youth Church Members Build "Little Free Pantry" (11/15/20)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/15/20)
Girl Scouts Offering Free Memberships (11/15/20)
Girl Scouts Offering Free Memberships (11/15/20)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
A healthcare worker pushes her trolley past people queuing to be tested for COVID-19 at the...
US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days