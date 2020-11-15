L.E. Phillips Memorial Library announces temporary closure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire announced Sunday it is closing to the public until at least Nov. 30.

The library said in a statement that the decision comes from concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County as well as a recent COVID exposure within the library.

They will be suspending all in-person library appointments, all pickups (park and pick up, self-service and in-building pickup) and their Curb Hunger grocery pickup.

Customers are asked to keep all previously checked out materials at home. These due dates will be extended indefinitely.

