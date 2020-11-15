‘Little Free Pantry’ comes to Washburn community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Five newly confirmed members with the Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse are stocking the pantry shelves for their community.

While the service project was not plan A...

“They were thinking about doing a lot of tutoring and things in the schools but unfortunately when the schools failed to open that kind of fell through,” says confirmation teacher Lee Donahue.

Donahue says the group redirected focus towards the residents of Washburn.

“The need actually is food, there’s a lot of food insecurity I think that COVID-19 has worsened the problem with food insecurity and so they decided to build a little free pantry!” says Donahue.

Eighth grader, Tim Barrett made several pantry designs before the church picked a winner.

Barrett says giving back to local students and neighbors was exciting.

“In our confirmation class we heard that we were the hands and feet of Jesus and that means that we have to help others in today’s world.”

And today, the pantry began being filled.

“We’re stocking it with non-perishable food items such as pasta, mac n cheese, rice,” Barrett says.

Along with several personal hygiene items, free for the community to use.

The church welcomes anybody to bring donations to their shelves and if the shelves are full, send the church an email to coordinate safe storage of materials.

Donahue says among several other community-driven initiatives this was a way the ministry could give back despite their churches doors being temporarily closed.

“You really get to see young people grow and it empowers them to let them know despite their age they really can make an impact on their community…hopefully later on today, people in the neighborhood will start taking advantage of it,” Donahue says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.