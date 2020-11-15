Local store navigates pandemic and holiday shopping season

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season on the horizon, the coronavirus pandemic has made the 2020 shopping season unlike any other. At Country Treasures Hallmark store in Chippewa Falls, shoppers are still coming in for the holidays.

Store manager Andrea Brovold said though many people are still shopping at the store, plenty of others are buying their gifts online this year.

She also said many customers do still like to come in and see and touch an item before purchasing it.

Despite the pandemic, Brovold said the holiday season is still an exciting time of year.

“I think with people not being able to see their families and things it’s hard so they want to get out and enjoy beautiful things and see lights and Christmas stuff and have something to look forward too,” she said.

Brovold said the store has also done a lot of curbside business during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.