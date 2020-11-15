Advertisement

Local store navigates pandemic and holiday shopping season

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season on the horizon, the coronavirus pandemic has made the 2020 shopping season unlike any other. At Country Treasures Hallmark store in Chippewa Falls, shoppers are still coming in for the holidays.

Store manager Andrea Brovold said though many people are still shopping at the store, plenty of others are buying their gifts online this year.

She also said many customers do still like to come in and see and touch an item before purchasing it.

Despite the pandemic, Brovold said the holiday season is still an exciting time of year.

“I think with people not being able to see their families and things it’s hard so they want to get out and enjoy beautiful things and see lights and Christmas stuff and have something to look forward too,” she said.

Brovold said the store has also done a lot of curbside business during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
The search continues for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon who hasn't been seen since Oct. 3.
Search continues for missing Clark Co. woman
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump supporters' morning protests turn into violent clashes
SportScene 13 @ Ten - Part 2 (11/14/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/14/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/14/20)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (11/14/20)
13th Annual Support the Troops Care Package Campaign (11/14/20)
13th Annual Support the Troops Care Package Campaign (11/14/20)