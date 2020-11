EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers down the Michigan Wolverines in football 49-11 while the Badgers hockey team beats 20th ranked Notre Dame 5-3.

On the local side of things, the Chippewa Steel pick up their first win of the year 4-3 over Kenai River.

