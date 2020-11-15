Advertisement

Tomah man arrested after leading car chase with police

(WBKO)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELROY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Anthony Springman of Tomah led police in a car chase that started in Monroe County and ended near the City of Elroy in Juneau County.

Officials said they clocked Springman driving at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone Saturday night which led to the chase.

Near Elroy, Springman turned off his headlights in order to hide from police. He hit a deer which caused him to stop his car suddenly. A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer ran into the back of Springman’s car, and Springman surrendered to the officer.

Springman has been booked into the Monroe County Jail on multiple traffic violations and a handful of other offenses.

No one was injured during the car chase.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Fire scene
Saturday night house fire still under investigation
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

Latest News

Youth Church Members Build "Little Free Pantry" (11/15/20)
Youth Church Members Build "Little Free Pantry" (11/15/20)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/15/20)
Girl Scouts Offering Free Memberships (11/15/20)
Girl Scouts Offering Free Memberships (11/15/20)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
A healthcare worker pushes her trolley past people queuing to be tested for COVID-19 at the...
US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days