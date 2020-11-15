Tomah man arrested after leading car chase with police

ELROY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Anthony Springman of Tomah led police in a car chase that started in Monroe County and ended near the City of Elroy in Juneau County.

Officials said they clocked Springman driving at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone Saturday night which led to the chase.

Near Elroy, Springman turned off his headlights in order to hide from police. He hit a deer which caused him to stop his car suddenly. A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer ran into the back of Springman’s car, and Springman surrendered to the officer.

Springman has been booked into the Monroe County Jail on multiple traffic violations and a handful of other offenses.

No one was injured during the car chase.

