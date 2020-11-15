Advertisement

Wisconsin Red Cross to host virtual event Tuesday

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is hosting virtual volunteer recruitment events Tuesday.

There will be two sessions. They each will last 45 minutes. One starts at 12 p.m. and the other starts at 6 p.m. Potential volunteers only have to attend one.

Red Cross volunteers help people in times of need. They respond to disasters like fires and floods.

One Red Cross official said it’s rewarding to help someone on what is possibly the worst day of their life.

“No matter what they’re going through right now, as hard it might seem right now, and it is hard, that there are people there that have your back, that are ready to put out a hand and help, you know, lift you up to get you going on that next step, you know, for your recovery,” American Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern said.

To sign up for one of Tuesday’s sessions, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fatal crash victim
Snyder says the LGBT-friendly bar has done all it can to promote a healthy, safe atmosphere...
Bar temporarily closes admist spiking COVID-19 numbers and urges others to follow suit
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
The search continues for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon who hasn't been seen since Oct. 3.
Search continues for missing Clark Co. woman
Coronavirus
181 more hospitalizations and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 WI DHS reports

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump supporters' morning protests turn into violent clashes
SportScene 13 @ Ten - Part 2 (11/14/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/14/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/14/20)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (11/14/20)
13th Annual Support the Troops Care Package Campaign (11/14/20)
13th Annual Support the Troops Care Package Campaign (11/14/20)