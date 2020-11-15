Wisconsin Red Cross to host virtual event Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is hosting virtual volunteer recruitment events Tuesday.

There will be two sessions. They each will last 45 minutes. One starts at 12 p.m. and the other starts at 6 p.m. Potential volunteers only have to attend one.

Red Cross volunteers help people in times of need. They respond to disasters like fires and floods.

One Red Cross official said it’s rewarding to help someone on what is possibly the worst day of their life.

“No matter what they’re going through right now, as hard it might seem right now, and it is hard, that there are people there that have your back, that are ready to put out a hand and help, you know, lift you up to get you going on that next step, you know, for your recovery,” American Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern said.

