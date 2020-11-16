Advertisement

$200,000 federal grant awarded for rural opioid response planning

(AP Images)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -A $200,000 grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) will provide additional resources to address substance use disorders, with a special focus on opioid use disorder in northern Wisconsin counties, including Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn.

The grant was awarded in August 2020 to L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. The treatment center will use the HRSA grant, as well as an additional $20,000 grant from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, to lead and operate the Northwest Wisconsin Heroin Opioid Prevention Education (NW WI HOPE) Consortium in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties.

This consortium will consist of a team of representatives from six local organizations: L.E. Phillips Libertas-Treatment Center and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Prevea Health, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services, and CESA 10. The NW WI HOPE Consortium will be dedicated to:

  • Assessing the current resources available in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties for the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder
  • Identify what additional resources are needed in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties for the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder
  • Developing a comprehensive strategic and workforce plan to strengthen and sustain prevention and treatment resources in all four counties for the long-term.

Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral health at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health said her team is grateful to have additional support and resources for rural areas of Wisconsin. “The HOPE Consortium will allow us to identify and address gaps to improve treatment, prevention and recovery of persons experiencing the devastating effects of opioid and substance use disorder.”

