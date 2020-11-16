Advertisement

5th annual JA Hero’s Gala held virtually this year

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 5th annual JA Hero’s Gala will be held virtually this year, on Tuesday Nov. 17.

The event will be livestreamed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. via Perigon. All guests will receive a goodie bag.

The event is designed to recognize and honor area student entrepreneurs, teacher partners, classroom volunteers and board members who have gone above and beyond their role in impacting area students.

For more information or to register, click here.

