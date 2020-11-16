Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire partners with area companies for new building

(weau)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -– The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire announced that it has partnered with local companies Hoeft Builders and Market & Johnson who will work together to build the new Children’s Museum.

Through this strategic partnership, the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire hopes to continue being a critical part of the downtown revitalization by establishing multiple local partnerships such as these to build a Bolder, Better, and Bigger museum. CMEC realizes that competitors tend to face similar markets and use similar resources and technologies, thus, with rising costs of research and development, it made sense to collaborate with competitors on product development, innovation and joint manufacturing.

This partnership also supports the museum’s mission of bringing the entire community together, those of all ages, races, and income levels, to create a positive and lasting impact.

Peter Hoeft, CEO Hoeft Builders Inc. said, “Why wouldn’t we do this project together, it’s about continuing to support the children’s opportunity to learn hands-on today, tomorrow and forever.” Jason Plante, Vice President of Market & Johnson commented,"Market & Johnson has been a strong supporter of the Children’s Museum from its inception and is excited to continue to support the Organization as they make another impactful investment for the community.

As long standing Community Leaders, Market & Johnson is proud to be partnering with fellow community leaders at Hoeft to provide the museum a unique collaboration between the two companies. Working alongside one another is just another symbol of how important partnerships are to our region and making projects like this a reality." - Michael Comment Until CMEC reopens in 2022, it will operate as a mobile museum through their Museum on the Move program.

The mission of the Children’s Museum has been critical to this community as part of the downtown revitalization, educational attainment, and building stronger families, and the plan is to continue this mission through the Museum on the Move program. More details on this program will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead as CMEC reimagines itself through the pandemic. For more information visit Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s website, www.ChildrensMuseumEC.com.

