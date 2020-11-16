Christmas tree farms ready for an uncertain season

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Smiling John’s Christmas Trees is preparing for their Friday opening.

“I’m super excited,” said family member and long-time employee Lea Beckman.

“I can’t believe anybody would want to cancel their Christmas,” co-owner Roselin Hagedorn said.

Dashing down Jingle Bell Lane, marked with a road sign in between trees, and taking a ride down sleigh lane is how Smiling John’s Christmas Trees creates their atmosphere.

“Winter is obviously the best time of the season because we get to see all the families become happy with their Christmas trees,” Beckman said.

They own 15 to 20 acres of trees, grown to be cut down at the end of a weird year.

“We’re so used to seeing smiles one everybody’s faces so this year we’re going to have to just wave and smile behind the mask,” Hagedorn said with a mask on.

While they’re excited for families to cut down trees like the one behind me, they don’t know exactly what to expect for business

“It’s been a strange year, it’s going to be a strange season because we don’t know how the customers are going to feel about coming out,” Hagedorn said.

When they open Friday, they hope families will take photos on their wagons, and that they can spread holiday cheer back to them.

“We’re just going to be here for them and just hope we can share the holiday with them in some small way,” Hagedorn said.

“Our goal is to help families have a good Christmas and a good family tradition,” Beckman said.

But before you head out to the farm, they’ve got a bit of advice.

“The trees always look smaller out in the field until you get them home. I’ve had people cut them in half by the time they get the tree in the house, so you just don’t know," Hagedorn explained.

For more information on how you can purchase a tree at Smiling Johns, you can go to their Facebook Page.

