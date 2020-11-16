Community Facebook page starts a holiday giving chain with one simple post

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some use the holidays as an extra reason to volunteer or give back to their community. Now, people in the Chippewa Valley are finding creative, new ways to pay it forward to families in need this holiday season.

A holiday giving chain is taking place in an Eau Claire Facebook community page.

Patricia Thyrion, the Facebook page administrator told WEAU,

“I think it’s great that everybody is coming together to help each other out ... I believe that no matter how little you have there is always room to give so even though I am struggling myself there’s always room to give.”

There are churches and nonprofits in the area that will be feeding those in need of a free meal this Thanksgiving. However, Thyrion’s Facebook post invites the 15,000 members to comment if they need help supplying a meal for their family this year.

“People can’t just get up and do things like before so people are offering even a simple ride or dropping off stuff even if they don’t have any money,” said Thyrion.

More than seventy people have volunteered over the Facebook post to sponsor someone who has reached out for help so far. Thyrion says the high engagement on her post didn’t surprise her.

“I know there’s a high need for people right now who need help right now... any kind of help”

She has even already vowed to sponsor two families herself.

“Today after work I will be going to Woodmans ... so I will be getting what they need and dropping it off at their house.”

When asked about helping complete strangers, Josilyn Curtis, a member of the group, told WEAU that she doesn’t know the family that she offered to help and said,

“I just offered to help because I feel like everybody deserves something for the holiday season. I choose to sponsor two elderly folks and their grandchildren because they are having a hard time.”

Thyrion plans to do a similar event towards the end of the year for Christmas.

