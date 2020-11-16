CRYSTAL & DAVID LOUDEN AND TRI-PAW’D PET CARE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Crystal and David Louden along with Tri-Paw’d Pet Care really deserve the Sunshine Award. These people go above and beyond to provide the kindest care possible to all of our pets. With Covid and all that has happened this year I am appreciative of their compassion and dedication to their clients, pets, and this community. They come to our home wearing masks and distancing to help with nail trims. If we ever get to safely travel again they will definitely take care of our pets then, too. I just want these people to know how much their services and kindness means to all of us in the Chippewa Valley.

Susan Johnson

