I would like to nominate the Durand Police Department for the Sunshine Award. They deserve it for unlocking my car door for me when I left my keys in my car. I want to thank them for their service because without the cops we wouldn’t be protected. I didn’t get the officer’s name but I want to thank him anyway.

Heidi Urness

