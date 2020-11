EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department reported an increase of 284 COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

This increase brings the total to 6,149 cases. An estimated 1,654 cases are considered active.

193 people have ever been hospitalized.

Two more people have died in the county, for a total of 42 confirmed deaths.

