HEIDI PRICE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Heidi Price. She has been such a supportive friend while my family and I were dealing with a Coronavirus illness. She picked up groceries, made soup, and helped with outdoor cleaning. While I was in the hospital, she always made sure to check and me and my family. I want Heidi to know how much I appreciate her.

Jennifer Lange

