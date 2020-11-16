HEIDI PRICE
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Heidi Price. She has been such a supportive friend while my family and I were dealing with a Coronavirus illness. She picked up groceries, made soup, and helped with outdoor cleaning. While I was in the hospital, she always made sure to check and me and my family. I want Heidi to know how much I appreciate her.
Jennifer Lange
