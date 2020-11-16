Advertisement

JENNA BEHRENDS AND MELISSA WOJCIK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating two teachers, Melissa Wojcik and Jenna Behrends, for all their hard work during homecoming week at Flambeau School.  During a time that COVID has taken a lot away from our students.  These two teachers brought a week of positive activities and events for our students as they put together a great time for our students.  After our original Homecoming was cancelled, these two didn’t blink and rescheduled and organized all the events and activities and kept our students in mind to allow them to have a homecoming even though many parts were absent this year, their attitude and effort shouldn’t go unnoticed as their passion and love for our students and district were amazing as always during this years modified homecoming.

Todd Roehl

