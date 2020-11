EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Jennifer Pagenkopf for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Jennifer is always greeting the Bloomer Elementary School kids with a “Good Morning” and a huge smile. Even though she has her mask on you can tell she is smiling. Thank you, Ms. Jennifer!

Christina Reischel

