New features in ‘Hunt Wild Wisconsin’ app for upcoming gun deer season

(KWQC)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Nov. 15, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gun deer hunting season starts this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 21, and Wisconsin DNR officials expect more people to be out this year. With that in mind, they have some important reminders as hunters make their plans.

This fall, Wisconsinites have access to new features in the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app to help navigate the experience. On the free app, you can do things like map out your hunting spot, find new public lands to explore, brush up on regulations, shooting hours, and find CWD sampling and deer carcass disposal locations.

“From COVID, I think a lot more people are going to try and get outdoors this year. I think based on the trend we’ve seen this year already with people being out more in the boating season, during the fishing season, I think we are projecting a lot more people to be out,” DNR Conservation Warden of Jefferson County Alex Brooks said.

To limit travel during the pandemic, the DNR is encouraging people to hunt locally in their respective communities and stick with members of your household or close family. When getting your hunting pack together, officials say don’t forget a mask and hand sanitizer this year.

