Advertisement

Police warning of increasing number of scams around the holidays

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KOLO-TV)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning people of two scams that are on the rise as the holiday season is drawing near.

One of the scams involves a phone call from someone claiming your social security number has been flagged for crimes in another state. The scammer will say that you need to pay a fee using gift cards to avoid arrest.

Another scam is happening on social media. A scammer will hack or copy a social media account of someone you know in order to ask for gift cards. They claim they need the gift cards to bond out of jail.

Chippewa Falls Police say government agencies will not ask for a social security number or payment over the phone.

They also say people cannot use gift cards to bond out of jail.

Police are recommending if you have any questions about the validity of such a message or phone call, it’s a good idea to contact the agency a person claims to be calling from to ask questions about the phone call you received.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
Saturday night house fire still under investigation
REPORTS: Walmart to again start monitoring, limiting number of customers in stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
155 more Wisconsinites hospitalized with COVID-19 according to DHS Sunday report
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Dangerous Hurricane Iota makes landfall as Cat. 4 on Nicaragua coast
W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
CV Symphony online auction
Online auction supports Chippewa Valley Symphony
Homeless Situation In Chippewa County "At A Crisis Point" (11/16/20)
Homeless Situation In Chippewa County "At A Crisis Point" (11/16/20)