Police warning of increasing number of scams around the holidays

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning people of two scams that are on the rise as the holiday season is drawing near.

One of the scams involves a phone call from someone claiming your social security number has been flagged for crimes in another state. The scammer will say that you need to pay a fee using gift cards to avoid arrest.

Another scam is happening on social media. A scammer will hack or copy a social media account of someone you know in order to ask for gift cards. They claim they need the gift cards to bond out of jail.

Chippewa Falls Police say government agencies will not ask for a social security number or payment over the phone.

They also say people cannot use gift cards to bond out of jail.

Police are recommending if you have any questions about the validity of such a message or phone call, it’s a good idea to contact the agency a person claims to be calling from to ask questions about the phone call you received.

