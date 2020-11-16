Prevail Bank encourages people to donate to “Christmas is for Children” program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevail Bank is encouraging the Eau Claire community to donate to the Christmas is for Children Program.

This program matches sponsors with children in need throughout the community. Choose an Angel from our tree and return it to our Eau Claire location. With the Angel, you are given a gift list to choose from, up to a $35 value for each Angel. All Children receiving gifts are from the local community. When the Angel is returned, Prevail Bank will match a $35 donation for another child to receive a present under the tree on Christmas. In Eau Claire, the bank will match donations up to a total of $1,000. Anyone in the community can pick up and return an Angel at Prevail Bank in Eau Claire at 2225 Fairfax Street by December 5th, 2020, to receive matching funds.

Brenda Knutson, Eau Claire Retail Coordinator, states, “our Eau Claire team chose Christmas is for Children as our organization for our Matching Funds Program this holiday season. This organization, with its goal to support every child that signs up, has provided gifts to more than 1,000 Chippewa Valley children in need due to financial hardships. We want to help make sure that all families are able to enjoy Christmas. Our goal is to sponsor at least 60 children; 30 from the employees and customers, and 30 through our Matching Funds Program.”

Prevail Bank is also matching all donations up to $1,000 total at its other locations. Each location is supporting the following organization:

· The Baraboo location will be collecting donations for the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree. This organization provides a variety of products including Christmas toys, clothing and supplies to children and families in Sauk County.

· The Marshfield location will be collecting donations for Mary’s Place. This organization helps individuals in need with housing while they get back on their feet by either providing 6-weeks free rent for those looking for a job or a longer stay for low income individuals while they are transitioning.

The Medford location will be collecting donations for Hope Hospice. The local Taylor County Hospice and Palliative Care provides service to individuals and their families dealing with life limiting conditions.

· The Owen location will be collecting donations for the W-O-W Kids' Meals program through OW Lions Club. This program serves children in the Owen-Withee School District and the Community Alliance Food Pantry in Withee. These organizations collect and distribute food to students in need for the weekends, when they don’t have access to school meals. Prevail Bank is excited to join forces with the Lions Club who will also be matching up to $1,000 total.

· The Phillips location will be collecting donations for the Santa’s Elves Foundation. They provide Christmas gifts & necessary basic living essentials (personal care items, winter outerwear, etc.) to children of families in financial need.

· The Stevens Point location will be collecting donations for the United Way of Portage County. Since 1945, this organization focused on providing positive change and services to its community, encompassing the areas of education, health, and financial stability.

· The Wausau location will be collecting donations for the Catholic Charities' Wausau Community Warming Center. Being an action step in the Wausau Housing and Homelessness Coalition, they are raising community awareness to end homelessness in Marathon County by providing services such as a clean and warm environment that can house up to 25 adults, as well as daily hot meals.

· The Wisconsin Rapids location will be collecting donations for Park Place Adult Day Services. This agency provides a safe environment with trained professionals and compassionate staff that helps dependent adults maintain the maximum level of independence and function, while promoting socialization and mental stimulation.

