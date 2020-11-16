Rice Lake man sentenced to 10 years for possessing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - 23-year-old Jonathon Tillman of Rice Lake pled guilty to charges of possessing child pornography. On Monday Chief U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Tillman to 10 years in prison.

In April Tillman’s wife told law enforcement she found a video of Tillman sexually assaulting a child on his phone. Though officers did not find this specific video, they did find evidence of child pornography after obtaining a search warrant the device.

Police also found that Tillman had been researching how to reset his phone to the original factory settings.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Peterson said Tillman was a danger to children because of the details of this case and his history of child pornography offenses.

This prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of a supervised release.

